Burkhart's Pizza and Pub
Food
Shareables
- Battered Onion Rings
A half pound of battered onion rings. Choice of dipping sauce$7.99
- Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Potatoes
Topped with sour cream, green onions, and drizzled with hot honey$11.99
- Fried Banana Peppers
House battered and seasoned. Served with bacon jam, ranch or dill pickle ranch$7.99
- Garlic Bread Bites$5.99
- Garlic Bread Sticks
Oven-baked garlic dough bites. Served with garlic cream cheese, ranch or marinara$7.99
- Giant Italian Curds
Giant battered cheese curds tossed in Italian seasoned garlic butter. Served with house vodka sauce. (10)$9.99
- Just Plain Fries in a Basket$4.99
- Loaded Fries
Our crunchy fries topped with green Chile cheese sauce, chopped bacon, green onions, and shredded Cheddar$8.99
- Sauced Chicken
Choose from (8) bone-in wings or (5) chicken tenders. Sauces - sweet baby ray's, garlic parmesan, buffalo, hot honey, spicy garlic ranch, flamin honey garlic$12.99
Greens
- Grilled Chicken Harvest Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, dried cherries, grilled chicken, bleu cheese, candied walnut, and creamy granny apple dressing$8.29
- Flaming Hot Chicken Salad
Flaming hot sauce, crispy chicken, dill pickles, avocados, red onions, french fried jalapeños, croutons, and dill pickle dressing$8.29
- Classic Cobb
Mixed iceberg, grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, Cheddar, and tomatoes. Choice of dressing$8.29
- Garden Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, croutons, red onion, and signature pizza cheese blend. Choice of dressing$8.29
- Chef's Salad
Turkey, ham, bacon, signature cheese blend, tomatoes, and lettuce blend. Choice of dressing$8.29
Burger & Sandwiches
- The Burkhart
Classic short rib, chuck, brisket 1/2# patty grilled, and seasoned. Choice of LTOP and cheese (American - swiss - pepper jack - Cheddar)$11.99
- Terror Burger
Cajun seasoned, melted pepper jack, slaw, jalapeño fried strips, and spicy mayo$12.99
- Bacon Jam Burger
Bourbon bacon jam, Cheddar, and grilled garlic onion slab$12.99
- Boursin Club Burger
Boursin cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo$12.99
- BBQ Bleu Burger
BBQ, melted bleu cheese, grilled and seasoned onion$12.99
- Sticky Burger
Peanut butter, bacon jam, pepper jack cheese, and sliced pickles$12.99
- The "Philly"
Our signature sandwich. Grilled garlic philly meat, melted green chili cheese sauce, house slaw, sliced tomato, and crunchy house fries piled high on sourdough$12.99
- The "Guido"
How our family eats the signature. Grilled pastrami, melted swiss, house slaw, sliced tomato, balsamic glaze, and crunchy house fries piled high on sourdough. If you don't like pastrami you can substitute grilled ham$12.99
- The "Club"
Grilled turkey and bacon, melted Cheddar, house slaw, sliced tomato, dill pickle ranch, and crunchy house fries piled high on sourdough$12.99
- Classic "B.L.T."
A lot of bacon piled high on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato, and mayo$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled and seasoned chicken breast, house bun, chicken sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Choice of cheese$11.99
Pizzas
12" Tossed & Fired Pizzas
- 12" Philly Pizza
Green chili cheese sauce base, Philly meat, peppers, onions, cheese, and drizzle with A-1 sauce$14.99
- 12" Margherita
Pizza sauce, signature cheese blend, sliced fresh tomato, fresh basil, minced garlic, drizzled balsamic glaze$14.99
- 12" Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza sauce, fresh ricotta cheese, mozzarella, pepperoni, drizzle hot honey, and fresh basil$14.99
- 12" New York White Pizza
Garlic butter base, fresh ricotta cheese, and signature cheese blend topped with fresh sliced basil$14.99
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza sauce, ham, pineapple, red onions, and our signature cheese blend$14.99
- 12" BLCT Pizza
Green chili cheese sauce, bacon, signature cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and drizzled with house ranch dressing$14.99
- 12" Buffalo Chicken
Dill pickle ranch base, grilled chicken, melted house, and blue cheese, red onion, bacon, and drizzled with buffalo sauce$14.99
- 12" Gizmos Premier
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ham, sausage, and black olives$15.99
- 12" Meat Feast
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, and signature cheese blend. Drizzled with garlic butter$15.99
- Original T-Bread$12.99
- Original TNT$14.99
- Cheesy Bread Sticks$10.99
16" Tossed & Fired Pizzas
- 16" Philly Pizza
Green chili cheese sauce base, Philly meat, peppers, onions, cheese, and drizzle with A-1 sauce$18.99
- 16" Margherita
Pizza sauce, signature cheese blend, sliced fresh tomato, fresh basil, minced garlic, drizzled balsamic glaze$18.99
- 16" Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza sauce, fresh ricotta cheese, mozzarella, pepperoni, drizzle hot honey, and fresh basil$18.99
- 16" New York White Pizza
Garlic butter base, fresh ricotta cheese, and signature cheese blend topped with fresh sliced basil$18.99
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza sauce, ham, pineapple, red onions, and our signature cheese blend$18.99
- 16" BLCT Pizza
Green chili cheese sauce, bacon, signature cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and drizzled with house ranch dressing$18.99
- 16" Buffalo Chicken
Dill pickle ranch base, grilled chicken, melted house, and blue cheese, red onion, bacon, and drizzled with buffalo sauce$18.99
- 16" Gizmos Premier
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ham, sausage, and black olives$19.99
- 16" Meat Feast
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, and signature cheese blend. Drizzled with garlic butter$19.99
